March Equinox Astrology Update

Updated: March 4, 2017

March 20, 2:28 a.m. PDT is the start of spring. (That would be fall for southern hemisphere.) We will be starting off the first week of spring (fall) with a little extra romance in the air. The friendship and family component will slip in there around the 27th of March. With a series of planets transit-triggering the T-square of Jupiter, Uranus and Pluto, we need to be alert for emotional news. We should start to feel less stressed by this T-square by June. With the new moon in Aries on the 28th, be careful for a few days, because there's an increased chance of accidents and chaos. Thankfully, that's short-lived. Around the 29th to the 31st of March, our brains may kick into high gear and we are expected to keep up, or get out of the way. Extra sleep may be hard to come by as our brains may not want to slow down for sleep.

During the week of April 2nd romance continues to take precedence until April 8. Add in a little extra ambition for work and career matters while business situations will also need our attention between the dates of April 2 and April 7.

April 9 through 14 should be fairly low key until April 15, even with the full moon in Libra on April 11. For a few days after April 15, when there may be another rash of accidents happening around us.

April 16, there's a strongly likelihood of romantic feelings swirling for a day or two, then those feelings are likely to vanish for several weeks. Don't be upset if there's a bit of a dry spell in that department. We may feel somewhat emotionally sensitive on April 18 and 19. Then things switch to become more cerebral, and we are back on track with our brains craving information, crunching numbers and getting facts on April 21 through 24.

April 26 is the new moon in Taurus. April 28 through 30 may be a depressing period for a lot of us as we wade through all the facts that we learned about, last week, and we may be so down, that we are also accident prone.

Between April 30 and May 5, there is a short reprieve from all the mental and emotional stressors. Then, unfortunately, there is likely to be a flood of distractions coming our way between May 5 and May 13. We will need to be on top of our game to navigate through the flurry of events. May 10 is the full moon in Scorpio which encourages us to get to the bottom of things.

May 21 begins the calm after the storm, so to speak, as we start reaching back out to family, friends and those who are important to us to try to find some balance. May 25 is the new moon in Gemini. We may find strength from our siblings and our neighbors who have experienced similar events with us over the past few months.

Finally, June 2, we're starting to feel like it's time to celebrate. Business should be better, romance is back and we are not feeling quite so frazzled as summer is on the way.

June 9 is the full moon in Sagittarius. Be aware around June 14 through 17 for some confusion or dreams that confound us. Then we slide into the summer months experiencing only a few bumps along the way.